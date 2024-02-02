© 2024 KOSU
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Apple's VisionPro mixed reality headset goes on sale

Published February 2, 2024 at 6:52 AM CST

Apple’s much anticipated new mixed reality headset has gone on sale Friday — for a cool $3500.

It’s the company’s first new product in seven years. Reviews are in and mostly positive.

Wall Street Journal senior personal technology columnist Joanna Stern got her hands on the device early to test it out. She wore the VisionPro for almost 24 hours to test out its wide-ranging applications. She joins host Scott Tong for a debrief.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

You make KOSU possible.
KOSU is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.
Donate Now