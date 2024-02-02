© 2024 KOSU
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

4 out of 5 autoimmune diseases patients are women, and scientists want to know why

Published February 2, 2024 at 6:33 AM CST

Scientists are getting closer to uncovering a mystery: why 4 out of 5 people with autoimmune diseases are women.

A new study published in the magazine Cell looks at why women are more prone to getting autoimmune diseases like lupus, multiple sclerosis and rheumatoid arthritis.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd talks with Montserrat Anguera, a biomedical scientist at the University of Pennsylvania.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

You make KOSU possible.
KOSU is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.
Donate Now