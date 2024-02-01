© 2024 KOSU
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

South Carolina voters head to the polls for Democratic primary on Saturday

Published February 1, 2024 at 7:06 AM CST
A vote here sign is seen outside a polling place during the 2020 South Carolina primary. (Matt Rourke/AP)
A vote here sign is seen outside a polling place during the 2020 South Carolina primary. (Matt Rourke/AP)

The first official Democratic primary is on Saturday in South Carolina. Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes speaks with Rev. Leo Woodberry from Florence, South Carolina. He’s the executive director at New Alpha Unity Development Corporation, a nonprofit that works on environmental justice and development. Chris Salley, who lives in Anderson County and recently left the Democratic party, joins us too. Saley works as a grant writer and nonprofit consultant.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

You make KOSU possible.
KOSU is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.
Donate Now