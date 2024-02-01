Mayor of Nashville talks leading a blue city inside a red state

America’s political divide is showing up in the struggle between some Democratic-led cities in Republican-led states.

State governments have preemptively blocked progressive city governments from regulating things like guns, tobacco, and minimum wage.

Freddie O’Connell, the mayor of Nashville, Tennessee, talks about how this power struggle is affecting his city

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.