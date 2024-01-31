© 2024 KOSU
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

How media layoffs impact coverage of Latino communities

Published January 31, 2024 at 6:20 AM CST
Los Angeles Times Guild members hold up signs during a rally outside City Hall against ‘significant’ imminent layoffs at the Los Angeles Times newspaper during a one-day walkout on Jan. 19, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. The one-day strike is the first newsroom work stoppage in the 142-year history of the newspaper and the Guild represents about 400 editorial employees. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)
Los Angeles Times Guild members hold up signs during a rally outside City Hall against ‘significant’ imminent layoffs at the Los Angeles Times newspaper during a one-day walkout on Jan. 19, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. The one-day strike is the first newsroom work stoppage in the 142-year history of the newspaper and the Guild represents about 400 editorial employees. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Times had the biggest newsroom in the country west of Washington D.C. But it just cut more than 20% of its staff, disproportionately impacting journalists of color.

We discuss how that’s imperiling coverage of Latino communities in a crucial election year with Yvette Cabrera of the National Association of Hispanic Journalists.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

You make KOSU possible.
KOSU is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.
Donate Now