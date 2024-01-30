© 2024 KOSU
Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso leave West African regional alliance ECOWAS

Published January 30, 2024 at 6:25 AM CST

It’s been called West Africa’s Brexit moment, as Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso sever ties from a regional alliance Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

We find out what the break from ECOWAS means for a region already destabilized by coups and economic instability from NPR’s West Africa correspondent Emmanuel Akinwotu.

