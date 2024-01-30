Kyte Baby story is ‘not an anomaly’ in a country with no paid leave

Popular baby clothing brand Kyte Baby has been facing social media backlash for not accommodating an employee’s request to work remotely while her newborn son was in intensive care.

The company has since apologized and called it a terrible mistake. But the story has helped start a conversation about a larger systemic issue for working parents: a lack of paid leave.

Here & Now’s Deepa Fernandes speaks with Dawn Huckelbridge, the founding director of the nonprofit “Paid Leave for All.”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

