The sad story of Oakland losing the Athletics, its last professional sports team

The Oakland Athletics are confirmed to be moving to Las Vegas in a couple of years. It means that Oakland will lose its last remaining professional sports team.

Just a decade ago the city was home to the Athletics, the Warriors basketball team — now based in San Francisco — and the Raiders football team, who preceded the Athletics in moving to Las Vegas.

Dan Moore is a writer and lifelong Oakland sports fan. He writes for The Ringer, Baseball Prospectus and Oaklandside Magazine and has covered the demise of pro sports in Oakland. He talks to host Scott Tong about what has happened and why.

