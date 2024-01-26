© 2024 KOSU
Detroit Lions head to NFC championships

Published January 26, 2024 at 7:33 AM CST

The Detroit Lions have never won a Super Bowl. The Lions were established underdogs long before the first Super Bowl was even played. Now they have a shot. And long-suffering fans in Detroit are on fire as the Lions head to the NFC Championships to face the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks with Carlos Monarrez, sports columnist for the Detroit Free Press.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

