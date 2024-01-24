© 2024 KOSU
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Boeing says loose bolts caused door plug blowout on 737

Published January 24, 2024 at 6:33 AM CST

Boeing still in the headlines for all the wrong reasons. The company continues to face heavy criticism following a spate of bad news stories.

After an Alaska Airlines 737 Max 9 flight had to perform an emergency landing due to a door plug blowing out, the airline grounded all of its similar models. The CEO reported that many loose bolts were found upon inspection, souring a once-strong relationship between Boeing and the airline. United Airlines is also considering pausing a new batch of planes from Boeing.

Here & Now transportation analyst Seth Kaplan joins host Robin Young for the latest.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

You make KOSU possible.
KOSU is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.
Donate Now