© 2024 KOSU
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Kahhori, Marvel's new animated Mohawk superhero, gets thumbs up from tribal members

Published January 18, 2024 at 6:52 AM CST
Cecelia King signs fan art made by her writer-artist nephew Arihhonni. (Monica Sandreczki/NCPR)
Cecelia King signs fan art made by her writer-artist nephew Arihhonni. (Monica Sandreczki/NCPR)

Marvel Studios recently unveiled a new Mohawk superhero named Kahhori in its animated series “What If?…” The episode is entirely in the Mohawk language and was produced in cooperation with members of the Mohawk tribe.

Monica Sandreczki of North Country Public Radio attended a screening in Montreal and spoke with some of the Mohawk people who were there and who worked on the episode.

Kahhori. (Courtesy of Marvel Studios)

Arihhonni, Tahawennothakie, and Tsiakoseriio David attended the screening of “What If?…” that featured Mohawk superhero Kahhori. (Monica Sandreczki/NCPR)

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

You make KOSU possible.
KOSU is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.
Donate Now