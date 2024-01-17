© 2024 KOSU
Congress announces deal to expand child tax credit, but road to passage may be rocky

Published January 17, 2024 at 6:11 AM CST

Democrats and Republicans say they have reached a deal to expand the child tax credit.

The deal would extend larger tax credits to some of the poorest families. And by some estimates, lift 400,000 kids out of poverty. But the path to passage isn’t guaranteed.

We hear from Kris Cox deputy director of federal tax policy at the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, a progressive think tank.

 

