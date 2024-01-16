© 2024 KOSU
Some progressives criticize U.S. strikes on Yemen

Published January 16, 2024 at 6:20 AM CST

Some progressive Democrats have called out the Biden administration for strikes against Houthi militia in Yemen.

“The president needs to come to Congress before launching a strike against the Houthis in Yemen and involving us in another Middle East conflict,” California Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Khanna.

