A troubling trend could follow the rise of AI in the workplace

Published January 16, 2024 at 6:33 AM CST

Artificial intelligence could impact almost 40% of jobs around the world and worsen inequality, according to a new report from the International Monetary Fund.

The findings come as billionaires, academics and government leaders meet for the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

Here & Now’s Deepa Fernandes speaks with Roben Farzad host of public radio’s “Full Disclosure.”

