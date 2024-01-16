© 2024 KOSU
100 days in, the Israel-Hamas war continues to devastate Gaza

Published January 16, 2024 at 7:11 AM CST
A Palestinian walks through the destruction by the Israeli bombardment in the Nusseirat refugee camp in Gaza Strip. (Adel Hana/AP)
The world just marked 100 days since the Israel-Hamas war was triggered by Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack on Israeli towns, killing more than 1,200 people. Israel’s resulting military campaign in Gaza has killed more than 24,000 people, displaced the vast majority of Gaza’s population, and reduced the besieged enclave to rubble.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with NBC News’ Chantal Da Silva for more on this.

Click here for more coverage and different points of view.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

