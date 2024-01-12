© 2024 KOSU
Plastic bottles shed invisible nanoplastics, study finds

Published January 12, 2024 at 6:52 AM CST
The study revealed that on average, a one-liter bottle of water contains about a quarter million invisible plastic particles, or nanoplastics. (Joel Saget/AFP via Getty Images)
According to a study by scientists from Columbia and Rutgers universities, plastic bottles shed invisible plastic particles on the inside. The study revealed that on average, a one-liter bottle of water contains about a quarter million invisible plastic particles, or nanoplastics.

We speak to scientist Phoebe Stapleton, who co-authored the study.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

