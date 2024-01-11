© 2024 KOSU
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on what new inflation data means for Americans

Published January 11, 2024 at 6:20 AM CST
United States Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen at WBUR's studios in Boston. (Robin Lubbock/WBUR)
United States Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen at WBUR's studios in Boston. (Robin Lubbock/WBUR)

New inflation data shows consumer prices continue to cool, with price increases on “core” goods excluding food and fuel sinking below 4% for the first time in more than two and a half years. Still, prospective voters in this year’s election tell pollsters they feel anxious about the economy.

Taming inflation without triggering a recession has been a priority for Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, who joins Here & Now‘s Scott Tong for an in-depth conversation on what all this economic data means for regular Americans.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

