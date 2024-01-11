Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on what new inflation data means for Americans

New inflation data shows consumer prices continue to cool, with price increases on “core” goods excluding food and fuel sinking below 4% for the first time in more than two and a half years. Still, prospective voters in this year’s election tell pollsters they feel anxious about the economy.

Taming inflation without triggering a recession has been a priority for Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, who joins Here & Now‘s Scott Tong for an in-depth conversation on what all this economic data means for regular Americans.

