A sensory-friendly 'Nutcracker' at the San Francisco Ballet

Published January 10, 2024 at 7:40 AM CST
Sasha De Sola in Tomasson's "Nutcracker." (Courtesy of Reneff-Olson Productions)
Sasha De Sola in Tomasson's "Nutcracker." (Courtesy of Reneff-Olson Productions)

The San Francisco Ballet gave a special performance of seasonal favorite “The Nutcracker” for audiences with sensory challenges including autism and cognitive and physical disabilities.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes attended a performance with her family, she speaks with dancer Jacob Seltzer-Rios and Jasmine Yep Huynh, associate director of education for the San Francisco Ballet.

