© 2024 KOSU
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Michigan wins college football championship

Published January 9, 2024 at 7:33 AM CST
Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy celebrates with the trophy after their win against Washington in the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game. (David J. Phillip/AP)
Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy celebrates with the trophy after their win against Washington in the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game. (David J. Phillip/AP)

The undefeated Michigan Wolverines were crowned college football champions Monday night, beating the Washington Huskies 34-13. It is the team’s first title since 1997, and the first of the playoff era. The victory comes after a year of controversy and cheating accusations leveled at the Michigan coaching staff.

Ann Arbor News’ Michigan football reporter Aaron McMann has been following the team all season. He joins host Scott Tong for more on the team’s journey and what’s next for the team and coach.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

You make KOSU possible.
KOSU is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.
Donate Now