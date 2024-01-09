© 2024 KOSU
Journalists killed by Israeli airstrikes: Ayman Mohyeldin on their deaths, conditions in Gaza

Published January 9, 2024 at 7:20 AM CST

An Israeli airstrike killed journalist Hamza al-Dahdouh and a colleague on Jan. 7. Hamza is the son of Wael al-Dahdouh, Gaza’s bureau chief for Al Jazeera.

MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin knows the family, and Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes talks with him about that and the dire conditions for reporters in Gaza.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

