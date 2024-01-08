© 2024 KOSU
Boeing 737 Maxs grounded after incident after panel blows out midflight

Published January 8, 2024 at 6:11 AM CST

The Federal Aviation Administration has ordered airlines to ground more than 170 Boeing 737 Max 9 aircrafts. The jets will be inspected after one of the planes had a 4-foot panel blow out mid-flight — injuring many, causing bags and belongings to fly around the cabin and an early landing.

Fortunately, the flight had only just taken off, meaning seatbelts were still fastened. Here & Now transportation analyst Seth Kaplan joins host Scott Tong for the latest.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

