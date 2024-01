Here & Now hosts Scott Tong and Peter O’Dowd speak with NBC’s Sahil Kapur andIsaac Arnsdorf of the Washington Post about President Biden putting Jan. 6 front and center in his re-election campaign, and how former President Trump is too as he fights lawsuits stemming from his attempts to overturn the 2020 election.

