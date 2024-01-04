Most Americans are 'Dying Broke'

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with KFF Health News senior correspondent Jordan Rau about why long-term care is out of reach for many older Americans and what to do about it.

Rau points out that federally-funded community organizations called ‘area agencies on aging’ can help people get information. Rau is co-author of an investigative series called “Dying Broke.”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.