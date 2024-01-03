The Money Ladies' New Year's guide to the 2024 economy

Inflation is slowing, unemployment’s low and the Federal Reserve thinks we’ve probably avoided a recession.

Sounds like good news – but not for everyone.

“I don’t think the economy is as good as it might appear,” On Point listener Carol says.

Finance journalists Michelle Singletary and Rana Foroohar on what to watch for in our personal finances and national economy this year.

Today, On Point: The economy and our finances in the new year.

Guests

Rana Foroohar, CNN global analyst. Financial Times global business columnist and associate editor. Author of several books, including “Don’t Be Evil,” Makers and Takers” and “Homecoming.” (@RanaForoohar)

Michelle Singletary, personal finance columnist for the Washington Post. Author of “The 21 Day Financial Fast.” Her column “The Color of Money” is syndicated in newspapers across the country. (@SingletaryM)

