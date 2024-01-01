© 2024 KOSU
'The Great Money Reset' explores how to make a major life change without breaking the bank

Published January 1, 2024 at 6:40 AM CST

Find a book excerpt here.

We revisit host Robin Young’s January 2023 conversation with business analyst Jill Schlesinger.

In her book “The Great Money Reset: Change Your Work, Change Your Wealth, Change Your Life” Schlesinger explains how to stay on secure financial footing while making major life and/or career changes. The book comes out in paperback later this month.

