© 2023 KOSU
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Booker T. Jones: The King of Memphis Soul

Published December 25, 2023 at 7:20 AM CST

Click here for the original audio.

Booker T. Jones — master of the Hammond B3 organ — is a producer, composer, arranger and Grammy-Award-winning artist who plays multiple instruments. For many years, his band Booker T and the MG’s served as the house band at the famed Stax Records. Their tight, impeccable grooves are the underpinning of dozens of hits by Otis Redding, Wilson Pickett, Albert King, Sam & Dave and more.

Jones talks with host Deepa Fernandes.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

You make KOSU possible.
KOSU is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.
Donate Now