For millions of Americans, hunger is a constant worry. At Drexell & Honeybee’s, a restaurant in Alabama, you won’t get a bill for your meal. Instead, there’s a donation box — diners drop in what they can.

Lisa McMillan, co-owner of the restaurant, joins us to explain the concept.

