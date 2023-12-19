© 2023 KOSU
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Pope allows blessing of same-sex couples

Published December 19, 2023 at 6:20 AM CST

The Vatican has announced it will allow Catholic priests to bless same-sex couples. It’s a huge moment for those in same-sex relationships who have fought for recognition in the church for decades.

While it is welcome news the declaration only goes as far as blessings — priests will still not be able to officiate same-sex weddings and the church will not provide approval of them either.

Journalist Michael O’Loughlin covers the Catholic Church and is the author of “Hidden Mercy: Aids, Catholics and the Untold Stories of Compassion in the Face of Fear“. He joins Scott Tong for more on this huge moment for both the church and same-sex couples.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

You make KOSU possible.
KOSU is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.
Donate Now