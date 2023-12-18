Holiday anxiety affects kids too

This time of year can be very busy and stressful, and not just for adults. Kids can feel a lot of anxiety around the holidays too. Stephen Whiteside, a clinical psychologist and the director of the pediatric anxiety disorders program at the Mayo Clinic, talks about how to tell if your child is experiencing anxiety and shares some advice on how to lower anxiety during the holidays and every day.

He’s the author of the forthcoming book, “Anxiety Coach,” out this spring.

