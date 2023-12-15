© 2023 KOSU
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Major pharmacies send patient records to police without warrant

Published December 15, 2023 at 6:06 AM CST

Three of the nation’s largest pharmacies — CVS, Kroger and Rite Aid — have been sending patient records to law enforcement agencies without warrants and without contacting a lawyer.

Rep. Sara Jacobs (D-CA) discusses the congressional inquiry she was part of that unearthed this revelation, as well as her ongoing efforts to protect patient medical data in a post-Roe world.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

You make KOSU possible.
KOSU is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.
Donate Now