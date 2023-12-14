© 2023 KOSU
New musical tells the story of Comedian Harmonists

Published December 14, 2023 at 7:52 AM CST

The Comedian Harmonists were a proto-boy band in Weimar, Germany. Their harmonies and musical parodies made them famous worldwide, but the rise of the Nazis posed a grave danger to the group, whose members were evenly divided between Jews and Gentiles. Their story has been turned into a musical by Barry Manilow.

NPR’s Jeff Lunden reports.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

