© 2023 KOSU
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

AI tool amplifies, perpetuates racial and gender bias new study shows

Published December 14, 2023 at 7:40 AM CST

The good news? Women and people of color are gaining traction in the once-male-dominated world of surgery and surgical specialties. The bad news? Artificial Intelligence tools continue to perpetuate gender and racial bias through the images they generate. It creates a sort of ‘funhouse mirror’ that distorts that progress according to a new study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association.

Lead author Rohaid Ali, a neurosurgical resident at Brown University, talks to host Robin Young about why it matters.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

You make KOSU possible.
KOSU is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.
Donate Now