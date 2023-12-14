A brief history of matching pajamas

With the holiday season upon us, pictures of families in matching pajamas are appearing all over the place. While the trend has many fans, there are also many detractors. But, unquestionably, matching pajamas are now a clear part of the fabric of American holiday culture. However, it was not always that way.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks to Retail Brew’s Andrew Adam Newman to learn about the brief history of matching pajamas.

