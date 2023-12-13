© 2023 KOSU
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

LeRoy Foster, 'Detroit's Michelangelo,' honored in largest show of his work ever

Published December 13, 2023 at 7:52 AM CST

What started as a museum show about Black realist painters in Detroit has turned into a search for a forgotten artist who paved the way decades earlier. LeRoy Foster was known as ‘Detroit’s Michaelangelo,’ a groundbreaking, openly gay artist who died relatively unknown. The next generation of painters are working to make sure he gets his due with the largest show of Foster’s work ever.

WDET’s Ryan Patrick Hooper reports.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

You make KOSU possible.
KOSU is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.
Donate Now