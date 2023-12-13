COP28 agreement: How does carbon capture factor in?

Global leaders agreed to a deal that would transition the world away from fossil fuels, falling short of a plan to phase them out completely. Part of the plan calls for the use of carbon capture and removal technology.

That was the subject of a Here & Now series last week reported by Peter O’Dowd and Chris Bentley. O’Dowd joins host Scott Tong to discuss the technology.

