© 2021 KOSU
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The promise — and limitations — of carbon removal technology

Published December 8, 2023 at 6:20 AM CST

Find out more about our Reverse Course series here.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd and Chris Bentley open up their notebooks after months of reporting on the development of carbon-removal technology.

As part of Here & Now‘s Reverse Course series, the two traveled the country to see how scientists and business leaders are trying to lock away planet-warming carbon that’s already in the atmosphere.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

You make KOSU possible.
KOSU is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.
Donate Now