© 2021 KOSU
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Beatbox House continues tradition of traveling abroad as cultural ambassadors

Published December 8, 2023 at 7:20 AM CST

Click here for the original audio.

The U.S. State Department has been sending American musicians abroad as cultural ambassadors since the 1950s. This year, the Brooklyn-based group the Beatbox House continued that tradition, traveling to Asia for beatbox competitions, workshops, and collaborations with local artists.

Celeste Headlee meets a couple of members of the group.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

You make KOSU possible.
KOSU is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.
Donate Now