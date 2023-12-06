© 2021 KOSU
Norman Lear's legacy as a producer and screenwriter

Published December 6, 2023 at 7:45 AM CST
Norman Lear poses for a portrait during the Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour on Jan. 13, 2020, in Pasadena, Calif. (Chris Pizzello/AP)
Norman Lear poses for a portrait during the Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour on Jan. 13, 2020, in Pasadena, Calif. (Chris Pizzello/AP)

Producer and screenwriter Norman Lear has died at age 101. Lear was known for producing television shows like “All in the Family” and “The Jeffersons.” He also founded several nonprofit organizations including People For the American Way and The Norman Lear Center at the University of Southern California Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism.

NPR’s Selena Simmons-Duffin reports.

 

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

