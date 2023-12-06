Norman Lear's legacy as a producer and screenwriter

Producer and screenwriter Norman Lear has died at age 101. Lear was known for producing television shows like “All in the Family” and “The Jeffersons.” He also founded several nonprofit organizations including People For the American Way and The Norman Lear Center at the University of Southern California Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism.

