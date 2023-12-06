© 2021 KOSU
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Hostage families calling for Netanyahu's resignation

Published December 6, 2023 at 7:06 AM CST

Families of hostages taken by Hamas held a fiery meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, with some reportedly calling for his resignation. Meanwhile, Israel’s bombardment on Gaza continues as aid workers struggle to meet a mounting humanitarian crisis.

Host Peter O’Dowd speaks with Reuters Jerusalem correspondent Emily Rose.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

You make KOSU possible.
KOSU is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.
Donate Now