'America's Family' dramatizes the impact of U.S. immigration policy on one family

Published December 5, 2023 at 6:40 AM CST
A still from "America's Family." (Courtesy)
A still from "America's Family." (Courtesy)

The new film “America’s Family” focuses on one California family whose lives are upended when ICE agents come to arrest the eldest son. It’s now available on various streaming platforms.

Host Deepa Fernandes speaks with Anike Tourse, who wrote, directed and starred in the movie.

Find out where to stream the film here.

Watch on YouTube.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

