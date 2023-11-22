© 2021 KOSU
What hostage deal means for Israel-Hamas war

Published November 22, 2023 at 7:06 AM CST

Israel and Hamas have reached a deal for the release of some Israeli hostages and  Palestinian prisoners, and to pause fighting.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Aaron David Miller about what the deal means for the conflict going forward. Miller is the former deputy special coordinator for Arab-Israeli negotiations at the State Department and a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, focusing on U.S. foreign policy.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

