UnitedHealth pushed staff to follow an insurance payment algorithm. Patient care suffered

Published November 21, 2023 at 7:52 AM CST

New reporting from STAT says the nation’s largest insurer, UnitedHealth Group, pushed staff to limit insurance payments by strictly following calculations by an algorithm. It meant some Medicare patients didn’t get the rehabilitative care they needed.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks with STAT reporter Casey Ross about the investigation.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

