Qatar's careful balancing act in Israel-Hamas war

Published November 21, 2023 at 7:06 AM CST

Qatar is mediating hostage negotiations between Israel and Hamas. The country is also a U.S. ally with a major U.S. base there. Qatar is also home to a Hamas office and a number of Hamas leaders.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Gregory Gause about Qatar’s balancing act. He’s a professor of international affairs at the Bush School of Government and Public Service at Texas A&M University.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

