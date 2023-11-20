© 2021 KOSU
Sam Altman is out at OpenAi: Unpacking what that means for artificial intelligence in tech

Published November 20, 2023 at 6:20 AM CST

In a shock firing, the board at OpenAi ousted CEO Sam Altman last Friday.

The move has left the start-up in turmoil as hundreds of employees threatened to resign in the wake of the board’s decision. Altman is set to lead a new artificial intelligence research team at Microsoft.

We get more from Richard Lawler, senior editor at The Verge.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

