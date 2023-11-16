© 2021 KOSU
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

White house launches program to create recovery-friendly workplaces

Published November 16, 2023 at 6:52 AM CST

The White House Office of National Drug Control Policy has launched a new program called Recovery-Ready Workplace. An estimated 20 million Americans are recovering from drug addiction. The new program would help them obtain and maintain a job.

We speak with reporter Lev Facher of STAT, the health and medicine publication.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

You make KOSU possible.
KOSU is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.
Donate Now