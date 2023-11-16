© 2021 KOSU
NBC's 'Found' explores what it means to look for those society has little interest in finding

Published November 16, 2023 at 6:40 AM CST

In NBC’s new TV procedural, one woman makes it her job to find missing people who have slipped through the system. Those people are often from marginalized backgrounds — Black women, Indigenous women, undocumented migrants…and many more.

While fictional, the show packs a powerful message. We hear from Nkechi Okoro Carroll, creator and showrunner for “Found.”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

