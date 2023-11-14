© 2021 KOSU
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

How climate change is impacting the U.S. economy

Published November 14, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST

The Biden administration announced Tuesday that it would be putting an additional $6 billion in funding towards climate resilience.

The announcement came tied to the release of the new National Climate Assessment, which found that climate change costs the economy nearly $150 billion every year.

Roben Farzad, host of public radio’s “Full Disclosure,” joins us.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

You make KOSU possible.
KOSU is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.
Donate Now