Israel agrees to 4-hour daily pauses in fighting to allow civilians in Gaza to safely flee south

Published November 9, 2023 at 6:06 AM CST

The White House said Wednesday that Israel has agreed to have daily, 4-hour humanitarian pauses in fighting in areas of northern Gaza in order to allow civilians to move to safer areas in the south. These pauses would allow for much-needed aid to be distributed around Gaza, as well as possibly allow hostages to be safely released.

We get the latest from William Booth, London bureau chief at The Washington Post.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

