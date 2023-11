Health workers in Gaza are faced with considerable hardship. Little water, food or medical supplies are available.

We get an update on the situation with pediatrician Dr. Tanya Haj-Hassan, who is with the humanitarian aid organization Doctors Without Borders.

Click here for more coverage and different points of view.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.