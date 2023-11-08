In 'The Race to be Myself,' Olympian Caster Semenya shares battle to be recognized as a woman

Host Deepa Fernandes speaks with Caster Semenya about her new memoir “The Race to Be Myself.” Semenya, a two-time Olympic gold medalist in the women’s 800 meters, fought to be included in the race. The International Association of Athletics Federations sought to ban her because of her elevated testosterone levels.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.